    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army HH-60M helicopter with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuvers the skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-05 , lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to other potential Mobile Brigade Combat Team transitions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9526630
    VIRIN: 260217-A-WG527-4567
    Resolution: 5712x3808
    Size: 970.79 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

