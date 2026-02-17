U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army HH-60M helicopter with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuvers the skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-05 , lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to other potential Mobile Brigade Combat Team transitions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)