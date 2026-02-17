U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

A U.S. Army HH-60M helicopter with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuvers the skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-05 , lessons learned will inform updates, modifications and revisions to other potential Mobile Brigade Combat Team transitions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9526630
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-WG527-4567
|Resolution:
|5712x3808
|Size:
|970.79 KB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
