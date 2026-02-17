U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to take off in a UH-72A helicopter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)