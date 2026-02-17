(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to take off in a UH-72A helicopter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9526627
    VIRIN: 260217-A-WG527-2655
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS

