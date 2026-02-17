U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepare to take off in a UH-72A helicopter during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9526627
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-WG527-2655
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.