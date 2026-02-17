(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army HH-60M helicopter and AH-64 helicopter with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maneuver the skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 18, 2026. During CbR 26-05, the 2nd Brigade "Strike" 101st incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army's new Mobile Brigade Combat Team concept to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karleshia Gater)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9526625
    VIRIN: 260217-A-WG527-1870
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Aircraft Maneuvers the Skies during Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Karleshia Gater, identified by DVIDS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

