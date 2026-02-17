Brett Banks, USO Alaska area director, delivers a speech during the 10th anniversary celebration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2026. The celebration marked a milestone in the USO’s ongoing mission to support quality of life and readiness for the JBER community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9526095
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-DL909-1334
|Resolution:
|5106x3397
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER
