Date Taken: 02.11.2026 Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:16 Photo ID: 9526091 VIRIN: 260211-F-DL909-1050 Resolution: 2990x1989 Size: 2.76 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.