USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER

Barbara Knaak, USO Alaska center operations supervisor, speaks to volunteers during an event at the Elmendorf USO at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted a decade of USO support to service members and their families stationed at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)