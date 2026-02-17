USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER

Photo By Senior Airman Hunter Hites | A charcuterie board is presented during an event at the Elmendorf USO at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted a decade of USO support to service members and their families stationed at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The USO marked 10 years of providing services at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 11, recognizing a decade of support to service members and their families across the installation.

The USO measures impacts as “service instances”—direct interactions between staff or volunteers and service members—through programs, events and daily center operations. According to USO Alaska leadership, the Elmendorf location and associated wellness center have supported more than 125,000 service instances through the end of 2025.

“Our sole mission is to take care of the folks in uniform and their families, and we take great pride in what we do,” said Brett Banks, USO Alaska area director. “We know it’s a solemn and honored mission to support our service members here on JBER and throughout all of Alaska.”

The JBER USO expanded in recent years, adding a second center on the Richardson side of the installation last year. The expansion allows the organization to increase access and programming for Airmen, Soldiers and their families in order to maintain community readiness on the joint base.

Barbara Knaak, USO Alaska center operations supervisor and an original staff member since the center opened, emphasized the role the USO plays in building community for service members, particularly those new to Alaska.

“We’re here to keep them connected to family, home and country,” Knaak said. “Whether they come in one time or they’re here every day, we’re here to be a resource.”

USO officials credit community partnerships, volunteers and installation leadership for sustaining the organization’s mission over the past decade. More than 500 volunteers have supported the JBER USO since it was established, according to center leadership.

The anniversary event highlighted the USO’s continued focus on providing a welcoming space, resources and programs that support readiness, resilience and quality of life for service members and their families.