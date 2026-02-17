(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER [Image 1 of 8]

    USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A charcuterie board is presented during an event at the Elmendorf USO at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2026. The event highlighted a decade of USO support to service members and their families stationed at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:16
    Photo ID: 9526090
    VIRIN: 260211-F-DL909-1029
    Resolution: 4083x1956
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Hunter Hites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO celebrates 10th anniversary on JBER

    Pacific Air Force
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    USO
    PACAF
    Alaska

