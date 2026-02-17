(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony [Image 18 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, delivers remarks during Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9525691
    VIRIN: 260206-Z-QU148-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.87 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony
    Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery