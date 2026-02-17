Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general air, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, delivers remarks during Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)
