Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

U.S. Soldiers with the 248th Puerto Rico National Guard Band, perform during U.S. Air Force Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)