Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Humberto Pabon Jr., assistant adjutant general air, and Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, both with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, bow their head for the invocation during Campbell’s promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)