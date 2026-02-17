Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, stands at attention while the Honor Guard presents the colors during his promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)