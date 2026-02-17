Col. Steven Campbell promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Honor Guard, hold rifles and flags at port arms during U.S. Air Force Col. Steven L. Campbell, chief of staff, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, promotion ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 6, 2026. During the ceremony, Campbell was recognized for his years of leadership, dedication and service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)