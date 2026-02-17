(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL [Image 15 of 15]

    U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

    HUNTSVILLE, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Austin Thomas 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clair Gill and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle poses with a vendor during the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition opening ceremony in Huntsville, AL., Feb. 16, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter, showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Austin Thomas)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 00:33
    Photo ID: 9524928
    VIRIN: 260217-O-FD004-9802
    Resolution: 5305x4034
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL [Image 15 of 15], by Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

