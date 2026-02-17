U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Clair Gill speaks during the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition opening ceremony in Huntsville, AL., Feb. 16, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter, showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they navigate the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Austin Thomas)