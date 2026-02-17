U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

A drone is flown during the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition. The competition started on Feb. 17, 2026 in Huntsville, AL. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter while showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. This is the inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition, under the theme “Agile, Adaptive, Lethal." (U.S. Army photo by Austin Thomas)
