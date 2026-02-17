U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

A drone is maneuvered through a HMMWV in a practice round during the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, AL, Feb. 17, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter, showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they navigate the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Austin Thomas)
