U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville, AL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Competitors and support staff receive a safety brief before the U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, AL on Feb. 17, 2026. Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers will compete for the top warfighter, showcasing their agility, adaptability, and lethality as they adapt to the evolving modern battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Austin Thomas)