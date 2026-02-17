Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dorothy Seylar, left, an expeditionary firefighter and rescue specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, shakes hands with Gunnery Sgt. Pedro Morales, the fire and emergency services chief of MWSS-371, during an award ceremony on the Cannon Air Defense Complex, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Seylar was awarded a NAM for her actions following a traffic accident. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)