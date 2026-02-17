Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Lt Col. Joshua Munsee, center, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, speaks after presenting Lance Cpl. Dorothy Seylar, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with MWSS-371, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on the Cannon Air Defense Complex, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Seylar was awarded a NAM for her actions following a traffic accident. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)
