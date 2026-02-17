(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal [Image 1 of 6]

    Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dorothy Seylar, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an award ceremony on the Cannon Air Defense Complex, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Seylar was awarded a NAM for her actions following a traffic accident. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9524099
    VIRIN: 260206-M-MR899-2026
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alex Muntean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

