Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dorothy Seylar, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an award ceremony on the Cannon Air Defense Complex, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Seylar was awarded a NAM for her actions following a traffic accident. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)