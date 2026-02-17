Yuma Marine Awarded Navy Achievement Medal

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dorothy Seylar, center, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371, stands at the position of attention to receive a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an award ceremony on the Cannon Air Defense Complex, Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 6, 2026. Seylar was awarded a NAM for her actions following a traffic accident. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean)
|02.06.2026
|02.17.2026 13:13
|9524102
|260206-M-MR899-6118
|7707x5464
|5.36 MB
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
