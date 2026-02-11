55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Vargas, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the tail rotor of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter following the 55th Rescue Squadron’s arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise challenges Airmen to generate combat airpower and sustain operations in contested environments, showcasing the agility and resilience required to dominate modern battlefields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)