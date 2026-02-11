55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Galloza, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, exits an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during the 55th Rescue Squadron’s arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise reinforces the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power and sustain combat operations under the most demanding conditions, ensuring readiness to deter aggression and respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)