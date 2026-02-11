(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Galloza, 55th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, exits an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during the 55th Rescue Squadron’s arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise reinforces the U.S. Air Force’s ability to project power and sustain combat operations under the most demanding conditions, ensuring readiness to deter aggression and respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9523866
    VIRIN: 260213-F-KQ087-1027
    Resolution: 5281x3514
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

