55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron arrive in an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise tests participants’ ability to execute Agile Combat Employment with precision, deploying follow-on forces and adapting to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)