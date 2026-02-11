U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron arrive in an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise tests participants’ ability to execute Agile Combat Employment with precision, deploying follow-on forces and adapting to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9523865
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-KQ087-1005
|Resolution:
|5597x3724
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.