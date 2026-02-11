(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron arrive in an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise tests participants’ ability to execute Agile Combat Employment with precision, deploying follow-on forces and adapting to rapidly evolving threats while maintaining operational tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9523865
    VIRIN: 260213-F-KQ087-1005
    Resolution: 5597x3724
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

