55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron conduct post-flight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during their arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)