U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron conduct post-flight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during their arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9523868
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-KQ087-1088
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.