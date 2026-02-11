(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron and 55th Rescue Squadron conduct post-flight checks on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during their arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. Participants are challenged to think critically and creatively, showcasing their ability to adapt and innovate in the face of dynamic operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9523868
    VIRIN: 260213-F-KQ087-1088
    Resolution: 5595x3723
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

