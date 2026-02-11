55th Rescue Squadron arrives for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Degree, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the fuel probe on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter during the 55th Rescue Squadron’s arrival for Exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at San Diego, California, Feb. 13, 2026. The exercise pushes participants to refine their skills, innovate solutions, and adapt to complex operational challenges in a combat-representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 11:08
|Photo ID:
|9523867
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-KQ087-1032
|Resolution:
|5155x3430
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
