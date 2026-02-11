(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Carissa McSwain 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier speaks with Airmen during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. Lohmeier is touring the Indo-Pacific region to engage directly with Airmen and Guardians and assess resource needs supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 23:47
    Photo ID: 9523557
    VIRIN: 260203-F-YL411-1523
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base
    USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USecAF, Yokota Air Base, Distinguished Visitor, Matt Lohmeier, Under Secretary of the Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery