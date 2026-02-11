USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier speaks with Airmen during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. Lohmeier is touring the Indo-Pacific region to engage directly with Airmen and Guardians and assess resource needs supporting mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)