USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier attends a meeting during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. Lohmeier is touring the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and Guardians and to better understand how to provide the resources needed to accomplish their critical mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)