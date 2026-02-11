USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier speaks with service members during a base tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2026. Lohmeier toured the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and Guardians to better understand how to provide the resources needed to accomplish their critical mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)