USecAF Visits Yokota Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier poses for a photo with service members from The 5th Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2026. Lohmeier toured the Indo-Pacific region to hear directly from Airmen and Guardians to better understand how to provide the resources needed to accomplish their critical mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Carissa McSwain)