Fasching Royalty Spread Cheer Across Baumholder’s Military and Local Communities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Prince Holger II and Princess Katrin II pause for a photo atop a Fasching ceremony float as they travel through downtown Baumholder, greeting community members and handing out treats during the annual parade Feb. 16, 2026, in Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)