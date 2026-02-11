Baumholder Fasching Club and 16th Sustainment Brigade Celebrate Shared Traditions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army leaders of the 16th Sustainment Brigade stand shoulder to shoulder with members of the local Baumholder Fasching Club for a group photo following the formal portion of the visit by this year’s prince and princess during the Fasching Club’s annual event Feb. 12, 2026, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, Baumholder Military Community, Germany. Formations representing the military presence in Baumholder stand in support of the continued partnership. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)