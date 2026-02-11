Baumholder Community and U.S. Army Join for Annual Fasching Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Baumholder Fasching Club march between an aisle of attendees after performing a dance routine at the Brühlhalle theater in Baumholder, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2026, during festivities leading up to the annual Fasching parade. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)