    Baumholder Community and U.S. Army Join for Annual Fasching Show [Image 4 of 6]

    Baumholder Community and U.S. Army Join for Annual Fasching Show

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.15.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Members of the Baumholder Fasching Club march between an aisle of attendees after performing a dance routine at the Brühlhalle theater in Baumholder, Germany, on Feb. 15, 2026, during festivities leading up to the annual Fasching parade. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 12:56
    This work, Baumholder Community and U.S. Army Join for Annual Fasching Show [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

