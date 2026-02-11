16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left) Princess Katrin II, the current Baumholder Fasching princess, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens, senior enlisted advisor of the 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, during the Fasching Club’s annual visit Feb. 12, 2026, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, Baumholder Military Community, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)