    16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration

    16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    (Left) Princess Katrin II, the current Baumholder Fasching princess, shakes hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Teneka Stephens, senior enlisted advisor of the 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, during the Fasching Club’s annual visit Feb. 12, 2026, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, Baumholder Military Community, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration
    16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration
    TAGS

    Fasching
    Baumholder
    Knights Brigade
    USAREUR‑AF
    Germany

