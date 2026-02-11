16th Sustainment Brigade Strengthens German‑American Partnership During Annual Fasching Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, leads members of the local Fasching Club in a review of formations representing the Baumholder Military Community during the club’s annual visit Feb. 12, 2026, at the Hall of Champions on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)