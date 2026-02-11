Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Fabien Hernandez attaches an electronic counter measure onto an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 8, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malina Davy)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9523004
|VIRIN:
|260208-N-PT073-1046
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
