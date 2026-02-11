Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Cambrea Figueroa, left, and U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Derrick Rogers participate in an aviation firefighting drill in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 6, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)