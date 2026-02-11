(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill [Image 4 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala Cordova 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Cambrea Figueroa, left, and U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Derrick Rogers participate in an aviation firefighting drill in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 6, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Zavala)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 10:43
    VIRIN: 260206-N-XR642-1349
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
