    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Seaman Malina Davy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Alvarez Eduardo attaches a hammer to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 8, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malina Davy)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 10:35
    Photo ID: 9523003
    VIRIN: 260208-N-PT073-1002
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Malina Davy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    Shall Not Perish
    7th Fleet
    ABECSG2526

