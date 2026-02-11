Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Lukas Rogers secures equipment on an EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 9, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Castro Gamez)