(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mario Castro Gamez 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Lukas Rogers secures equipment on an EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 9, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mario Castro Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9523002
    VIRIN: 260209-N-BD533-1014
    Resolution: 4111x2741
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Mario Castro Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Aviation Firefighting Drill
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance
    Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Aircraft Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Lincoln Nation
    Shall Not Perish
    7th Fleet
    ABECSG2526

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery