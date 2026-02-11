Abraham Lincoln Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Ty Mata screws a panel onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in the Arabian Sea, Feb. 8, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to support maritime security and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malina Davy)