AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces pararescuemen from the 505th Search and Rescue Group receive and prepare a simulated casualty for evacuation during Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations for AFP SOF. (Courtesy Photo)