AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

Students from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces practice setting up marking panels for an aircraft touchdown box during Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 26, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations for AFP special operations forces. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2026 00:38
|Photo ID:
|9522972
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-D0517-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|959.69 KB
|Location:
|LUZON ISLAND, PH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
