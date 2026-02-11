AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces treat a simulated patient after following a simulated attack by an opposing force during a full-mission-profile exercise for Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations for AFP SOF. (Courtesy Photo)