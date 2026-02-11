AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A combat air controller from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces, 710th Special Operations Wing, controls the takeoff of a U.S. Air Force C-146A Wolfhound aircraft during Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 27, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations alongside AFP SOF. (Courtesy Photo)