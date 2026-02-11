(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

    AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

    LUZON ISLAND, PHILIPPINES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    Students from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing during Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations for AFP SOF. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.15.2026
    Location: LUZON ISLAND, PH
