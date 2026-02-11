AFP, US Forces Train Together in Austere Landing Zone CASEVAC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Forces prepare to load a simulated casualty onto a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing during Austere Landing Zone 26.1 in Luzon, Philippines, Jan. 28, 2026. The training was designed to develop a foundational understanding of assault and landing zone operations for AFP SOF. (Courtesy Photo)