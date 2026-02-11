Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Micah Domnick, an airframes mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-312, Marine Aircraft Group-31, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, buddy drags Cpl. Isabella Renaud, a combat photographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, during the culminating event for the Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)