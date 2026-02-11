Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joel Huayaban, a musician with Headquarters Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, combat glides to fight during a culminating event for Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)