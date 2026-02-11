Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gunnar Weymer, a Marine Corps martial arts instructor trainer (MAIT) with Tango Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, observes Marines grapple during the culminating event for their Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)