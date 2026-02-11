(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

    Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gunnar Weymer, a Marine Corps martial arts instructor trainer (MAIT) with Tango Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, observes Marines grapple during the culminating event for their Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.14.2026 21:38
    Photo ID: 9522915
    VIRIN: 260212-M-JM917-1633
    Resolution: 6720x3483
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 24 of 24], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

