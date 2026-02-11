Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Micah Domnick, an airframes mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-312, Marine Aircraft Group-31, 2nd Marine Air Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, gets hit with a vertical strike during the culminating event for his Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 14, 2026. The MAI Course develops Marines' understanding of combative techniques and enables them to conduct belt advancement within their individual units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2026 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9522916
|VIRIN:
|260212-M-JM917-1792
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|21.44 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
